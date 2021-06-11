Kremlin sees no reason to discuss Navalny case at Putin-Biden summit

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. There is no reason to discuss the situation around blogger Alexei Navalny at the upcoming Russia-US summit because it has nothing to do with bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with CNN on Friday.

"There is nothing to discuss about it. There is nothing to discuss about this gentleman. He's in prison, and he is not a subject for the agenda of our bilateral relations," he said, as cited by CNN.

The White House said earlier that US President Joe Biden planned to discuss the Navalny case with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Geneva.