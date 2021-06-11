Lavrov, British top diplomat to hold telephone conversation next week

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his British counterpart Dominic Raab will hold a telephone conversation next week, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on Raab’s remark about plans to speak to Lavrov.

"I would like to clarify that the conversation is expected to take place next week," she wrote on Telegram.

Reuters reported earlier that Raab "said he would be speaking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shortly, without giving a specific date." He "declined to comment on issues he would raise," the news outlet added.

Lavrov and Raab last held a phone call on May 6, 2020.