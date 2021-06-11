Issuing e-visas to foreigners for vaccine tourism impossible so far — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Foreign citizens cannot currently obtain e-visas to visit Russia for the purpose of vaccine tourism because of the absence of legal grounds and technical capacity as well as due to the current moratorium on issuing e-visas, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"The selective procedure for issuing unified e-visas to foreign citizens, depending on the purpose of their trip to the Russian Federation, is not allowed by federal law and is technically unfeasible due to the absence of such an option in the system for issuing unified e-visas, which is not provided for by the current Russian legislation. Therefore, there are no legal grounds or technical capacity for making an exception to the current moratorium on issuing e-visas to so-called vaccine tourists," the report said.

The Foreign Ministry drew attention to media reports about potential opportunities for foreign citizens to use e-visas to enter Russia for vaccine tourism. "We note that a unified e-visa is universal and is issued to a foreign citizen only on the basis of his application filled in by him on the special website or the mobile application of the Russian Foreign Ministry, without submitting any documents confirming the purpose of his trip to the Russian Federation," the ministry added.

The procedure for issuing unified e-visas was approved in November 2020. Their issuance has been suspended because of the pandemic. Citizens of 52 countries will be able to obtain e-visas for short-term stays after the restrictions are lifted.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum with exploring the issue of organizing paid vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia for foreigners by the end of June. Later on, head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova told TASS that the agency was ready to promptly take measures to organize vaccine tours for foreigners.