Russia-initiated informal meeting of UNSC on Ukraine was successful — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry notes that the recent informal Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to issues of the Donbass crisis and the Euromaidan events was held successfully despite the fact that it was boycotted by several countries, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"Even despite the boycott by several states, we can say that the meeting was a success. The Russian initiative made it possible to convey true assessments of the events that took place in Ukraine in 2014 and their consequences," she said.

According to Zakharova, representatives of 29 states took part in the meeting. She also pointed out that the UK, the US and Estonia boycotted the event.

"Many of the delegations showed interest in the information presented by the rapporteurs about the real state of affairs in Ukraine and its historic prerequisites. There were also more groundless accusations from Western representatives aimed at us," the diplomat stressed. "It is the Kiev regime’s lack of will to implement the Minsk Agreements that is the reason why difficult situation in Donbass persists and the conflict remains active but the Western participants of this event chose to forget about it."

The Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council was held by videoconference on June 2.