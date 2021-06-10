Russia ready to promote lasting peace on Tajik-Kyrgyz border — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The process of peaceful delimitation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan must be brought to a logical ending, and Russia is prepared to promote this in every possible way, should the sides display interest, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We are urging the Kyrgyz and Tajik allies to strictly abide by the achieved agreements. It is necessary to take the process of peaceful delimitation between the two countries to a logical ending," she said. "We confirm Russia's readiness to provide assistance, should the sides display interest, for restoring lasting peace and security in the border regions of the two fraternal countries.

On June 5, after a meeting of the joint state commission for the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan the two sides agreed on a peace settlement of the situation on the common border and the pullback of all forces, except for standard border guard detachments.