Putin congratulates Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on his win in Mongolian presidential election

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on his win in the Mongolian presidential election, the Kremlin press service informed. The Russian leader sent a congratulatory telegram to his Mongolian colleague.

"The election results have fully reaffirmed your high political prestige. I hope that your efforts as head of state will help to further strengthen the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia," the Russian leader said in his message published on the Kremlin website.

It was reported on June 9 that Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP), had won Mongolia’s presidential election. As of 23:00 local time on June 9 (18:00 Moscow time), Khurelsukh won more than 776,000 votes, Dangaasuren Enkhbat, a former member of parliament, received about 235,000 votes, and Sodnomzundui Erdene, the former chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, secured about 67,000 votes. The voter turnout reached 52.69%. In accordance with the new constitutional amendments, the country’s citizens have elected the president for a six-year term for the first time ever.