US pressure on Cuba unacceptable — Zakharova

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow rejects any unilateral prohibitive and restrictive measures against Havana and regards as impermissible "any elements of pressure" by Washington on the Cuban government and the country's people, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We strongly reject unilateral prohibitive and restrictive measures towards Havana. We regard any elements of pressure on the Cuban government and citizens of that country as absolutely unacceptable. To my mind, the Cubans have proven such pressures are useless as well," Zakharova said about the May 25 decision to include Cuba in the Federal Register of countries that do not cooperate fully with the United States counterterrorism efforts.

Zakharova stressed that this latest unfriendly step by Washington towards Havana demonstrates that "US pressure on Cuba under the Democratic administration shows no signs of easing, but even gets stronger."

"Continuity and adherence to the [Donald] Trump legacy remain," Zakharova said. "We reaffirm our stance of categorical rejection of any manifestations of sanction pressure in violation of the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law."