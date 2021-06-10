Lavrov to discuss detention of Russian woman with his Belarusian counterpart — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will raise the issue of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega apprehended in Minsk at the talks with top Belarusian diplomat Vladimir Makei who will pay a working visit to Moscow on June 17-18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"The issue is under the control of the country, our ministry. It is discussed in the course of diplomatic contacts and will also be included in the agenda of the talks between the two countries’ top diplomats, which will be held in Moscow on June 18," she said.

Sapega was detained at Minsk airport on May 23 alongside co-founder of the extremist Telegram channel Nexta Roman Protasevich, who was on the Belarusian wanted list. The detention followed an emergency landing of a Ryanair plane. In a video uploaded to the Internet a few days later, Sapega said that she was an editor of the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel, which published personal data of Belarusian police officers. In April, this Telegram channel was designated as an extremist entity by Gomel’s Zheleznodorozhny District Court.

On May 30, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper that the Belarusian president could decide to pardon Sapega or transfer her to Russia for serving a further sentence.