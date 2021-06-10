Russia hoping Japan will objectively investigate Amur vessel incident — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia is counting on Japanese authorities to conduct an unbiased and objective investigation into the collision of Russia’s Amur vessel with a Japanese fishing boat, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We hope that the Japanese authorities will carry out an objective and unbiased investigation, the causes of the tragedy will be investigated and the whole crew and the Amur vessel itself will be returned to Russia soon," she said.

"The Russian Embassy in Japan and our Consulate General in Sapporo took the situation under control from the very first day to ensure that legal rights and interests of Russian citizens are observed and are maintaining permanent contact with the Amur crew, shipowner and local relevant authorities," she added.

Amur and the Japanese fishing boat collided on May 26, 23 kilometers off the coast of Japan’s Hokkaido Island. Three Japanese fishermen were killed and two were injured as a result. Amur belongs to the Amurskoye fishing company registered in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.