Russian envoy vows Moscow will not leave Minsk in the lurch in case of new EU sanctions

MINSK, June 10. /TASS/. Russia will not leave Belarus in the lurch, if the EU approves the fourth package of sanctions against Minsk, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov told reporters on Thursday.

"We will not abandon Belarus. We understand the traditional structure of the Belarusian economy, which is export-oriented. That is why these sanctions are targeted in such a way as to undermine the exports of Belarus and deal a blow to the budget," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, Russia will be ready to give access to its market to those goods that will be redirected by the republic from the EU market. "I will not give any details on specific types of goods and products. This will be determined by the relevant federal agencies of the Russian Federation and partners in Belarus, but they (foreign trade contacts between Russia and Belarus - TASS) will certainly be inventoried, taking into account the consequences that will be felt as a result of the sanctions," he assured.

Lukyanov noted that he agreed with the opinion expressed by Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei that the sanctions were being imposed to provoke food riots. "That’s the ideology of these sanctions, and they are illegitimate by definition of international law and practice," he emphasized.

The European Parliament plans to slap new individual and sectoral sanctions on Minsk in the wake of the Ryanair flight incident. The sanctions will affect, in particular, some government-owned companies. That will be the fourth package of sanctions.