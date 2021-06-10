Diplomats working on situation of Russian citizen arrested in Switzerland at US request

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is working on the situation of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin arrested in Switzerland at Washington’s request, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry has been working on it for several months now," she pointed out. "Our embassy is actively participating in efforts to protect the Russian national’s rights, in fact, like all Russian overseas missions and the federal authorities always do," Zakharova added.

Swiss Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) Spokesperson Ingrid Ryser told TASS earlier that the Swiss authorities had arrested Klyushin at the request of the United States who sought his extradition on insider trading charges. The Russian was apprehended in the Canton of Valais on March 21 and taken into custody for extradition purposes.