COVID pandemic made states reconsider their priorities, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic forced states to reconsider their priorities, the United Russia Party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, summarizing the implementation of the 2016 election program. According to Medvedev, this happened not just in Russia but in many other countries as well.

According to the party chairman, the pandemic revealed the importance of cultivating medicine and healthcare.

"In some sense, this led to the reconsideration of state priorities," he noted. "There’s nothing to be ashamed of. This happened not just in our country, this happened in many countries as well."

Medvedev noted that United Russia has been prioritizing this work for the last five years. According to the official, the party actively worked on supporting medics and medical personnel even before the pandemic, even by introducing special payments to medics in rural areas. Besides, the party insisted on improving medical aid in small settlements.

"Thanks to our party, the regions received over 10,000 ambulances," the chairman noted, adding that this work will continue.

Medvedev underscored that the party also actively participated in working on oncological disease prevention measures. These actions help make the diagnostics and treatment system in this field more efficient, in particular, by manufacturing modern, world-class Russian medical equipment and medicines, he noted.

He also noted the importance of initiatives on developing palliative care, and promoting healthy lifestyle values.

The pandemic made the authorities adopt a wide array of amendments to their healthcare systems, the politician said, including the special procedure for registration and circulation of drugs, as well as permission for the online sale and courier delivery of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. Besides, prices for some drugs have been limited, while responsibility for the sale of poor-quality medications has been tightened.