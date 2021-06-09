Russia seeks normal relations with Germany, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to cooperate with Berlin in overcoming mutual challenges but Germany should be willing to make agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"We do want to have normal relations with Germany, and we do want to cooperate with Germany in overcoming the crises that persist in our common space. However, we would like to see Germany’s ability to make agreements," he pointed out.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia appreciated Berlin’s stance against Washington’s hostile pressure on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. "President Putin spoke about it, too. However, he stressed that Germany did not take the position for our good looks, the stance is based on the core interest of the German state," he added.

According to Lavrov, as developments around Nord Stream 2 continue to unfold, the US is trying to find ways to make sure that Ukraine continues to receive payments for transporting Russian gas to the EU. "We have a gas transport agreement with Ukraine, effective until 2024. We need to discuss what happens next," the Russian foreign minister said, adding: "However, the US administration is already concerned about protecting Ukraine from damage".

"The European nations’ approach to matters on which we cooperate will be tested over and over again. I do hope that the German people, as it has always been in history, will be guided by their own interests. We are interested in boosting our cooperation. But there are many who views Russian-German cooperation as a threat to the trans-Atlantic alliance," the Russian top diplomat said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that Washington was considering the possibility of extending the existing transit agreement for many years so that Ukraine would continue receiving transit fees.