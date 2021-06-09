Research of COVID-19 origins should not be politicized, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. International cooperation on the research of COVID-19 origins should be expanded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, however, this situation should not be politicized, he added.

"I am confident that we need to continue these efforts, however, we must do it without politicization, because there are attempts to politicize the situation around COVID-19. This reflects the desire of a number of states to use unfair competition methods," he said during the Primakov Readings forum.

"We need to develop broad transparent international cooperation to continue studying the reasons behind the appearance [of the novel coronavirus]," Lavrov added.