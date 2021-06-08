Claims against Russia triple, says presidential representative

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Claims amounting to $99 billion have been filed against Russia in international arbitration, and they have tripled over the past few years, said Garry Minkh, Putin’s Plenipotentiary Representative to the State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament).

"Thirty-seven suits are currently underway in arbitration jurisdictions, in which claims to the tune of $99 bln were brought against Russia. This figure was lower several years ago, [$]35 bln. Therefore, an upward trend has surfaced there," the official pointed out.

In particular, this is associated with the reunification of Crimea with Russia, Minkh noted. "Quite a lot of claims, including those of a material nature, were lodged against Russia precisely in connection with this process," he specified.