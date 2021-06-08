Russia to divert Ukraine-related claims at Putin-Biden summit, diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will be told at a Russia-US summit scheduled for June 16 that all the Ukraine-related claims against Moscow, made by the United States and the European Union, are misdirected, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministry Sergey Ryabkov said following a meeting with lawmakers from State Duma member Adalbi Shkhagoshev’s faction group on Tuesday.

"Ukraine will definitely be touched upon. I am sure that Biden will hear a clear explanation from us as to why these wailings and calls that Moscow receives from Washington and European capitals are misdirected," Ryabkov pointed out. "Russia is not a party to the Minsk Package of Measures. Russia cannot be viewed as a party that should do anything in this regard. The core of the problem is that Kiev is reluctant to build direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk," he added.

"If the United States eventually manages to rise above its own doctrines and put the need to resolve the issue above the current situation and the urge to somehow please those who run the show in Kiev at the moment, then there will probably be a more meaningful agreement," Ryabkov noted. Otherwise, in his words, there will be no progress.

"However, I have no doubt that we will provide Mr. Biden with a comprehensive, vivid and clear explanation of what happened, why efforts to move towards resolving the issue are failing, who is responsible for that and what the United States’ role is," the Russian diplomat said, adding that there were no signs that Washington’s destructive role in Ukraine was changing for the better under Biden.