No progress on Putin-Zelensky meeting so far, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. There has been no progress in preparing a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"Not yet," he told reporters answering a question on the issue.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that there were no specific proposals from Kiev on a potential meeting between the two leaders. "No, we have not yet received any specific proposals from the Ukrainian president’s office on the agenda of such a potential meeting," he said on June 4 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, when asked by TASS whether there was any clarity on the issue.

He recalled Kiev’s statements that Zelensky wanted to discuss Crimea, adding that "this does not quite correlate with what the Russian president said". "Crimea as some problem for Ukraine is not subject to discussion. It could be discussed from the standpoint of tourism potential, as a Russian health resort for Ukrainian citizens, [it is possible to discuss] cross-border cooperation between Russian regions and neighboring states, but it is not subject to discussion in the context proposed by Ukraine," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.