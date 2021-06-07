Russian mission denies US allegations targeting Russian instructors in the CAR

UNITED NATIONS, June 7./TASS/. Russia sees as unsubstantiated US allegations that Russian instructors allegedly led military offensives in the Central African Republic, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Anna Evstigneeva said on Monday.

"I don’t see anything fundamentally new and unexpected in this fake news," she said. "The American delegation is presenting us with the same set of unfounded accusations," she said.

She was referring to a statement from Rodney Hunter, Political Coordinator at the US Mission to the United Nations, who said: "We are outraged by reports that Russian instructors led military offensives characterized by confrontations with UN peacekeepers, threats against UN personnel, violations of international humanitarian law, extensive sexual violence, and widespread looting, including of humanitarian organizations."