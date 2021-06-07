Russian, Sri Lankan top diplomats discuss fight against coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as well as the issues of bilateral cooperation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena in a phone conversation on Monday.

"The current issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, including the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, the Russian-Sri Lankan trade and economic and military and technical cooperation, humanitarian ties," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

The diplomatic agency noted that the parties also agreed to continue coordinating their actions in the UN and at other international venues.

The conversation was initiated by the Sri Lankan side.