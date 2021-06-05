US needs to learn to respect Russia’s interests for relations to normalize, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The United States needs to learn to respect Russia’s interests in order for relations between the two countries to normalize, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with leaders of global news outlets organized by TASS on Friday.

The Russian leader was asked a question as to what needs to be done in order to raise the level of trust between Moscow and Washington, bolster their cooperation. "The most important thing that needs to be done: it is necessary to treat each other with respect and to take into account each other’s interests. In the widest sense of this word," Putin said.

"Yet this is not a generality. This is a meaningful thing," the president added. "It wasn’t us (Russian authorities - TASS) who drove Russian-US relations to the condition they are in now. We didn’t do this. We weren’t the first ones to make a single step in what could have harmed the Russian-American relations," Putin emphasized.

He stated that the US made numerous steps that highly negatively reflected on the Russian-American relations. At the same time, the president pointed out that he wouldn’t want to talk in detail on this subject on the eve of the Russian-US summit which is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva. "I won’t enumerate [these issues] now because, I think, on the eve of our meeting (with US President Joe Biden - TASS) it is better not to list what caused the breakdown in the Russian-American relations. Yet there are enough of these steps. Was it us who introduced sanctions against the US? The US imposed the sanctions on us and continues to impose for any reason or without a reason at all. Simply because we exist. Yet one has to accept this. Russia was, is and will be just like there is and there will be the US which plays a very important global role. One would very much like for it to play a stabilizing role but in this context, in my opinion, the Russian-American relations are also important," Putin said.

At the same time, he characterized Biden as one of the most experienced politicians worldwide. Additionally, as Putin confirmed, he hopes that the Geneva summit will be constructive. "The president Joe Biden, in my opinion, is among the most experienced politicians in the world. Because he in various capacities and at various times during many, many years personally participated in the discussion, preparation of solutions on all those issues that are now significant for the entire world and for the bilateral relations. I would very much like for our meeting, I reiterate, to be constructive," the Russian leader noted.

The meeting of the Russian president and the leaders of global news agencies was moderated by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov.