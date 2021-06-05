Putin says no breakthroughs expected after meeting with Biden

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he does not expect any breakthroughs after his meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, but believes that the two countries have shared interests.

"I do not expect any breakthroughs as a result of that meeting. But I think that in spite of contradictions - but they have not been created by Russia, I would like to mention that - we still have overlapping interests," Putin said at a meeting with heads of the world’s leading news agencies, organized by TASS.

"Among them is a solution to environmental issues along with strategic stability and the joint work aimed at resolving some regional crises," the Russian leader said. "It is of paramount importance since that is linked to our countries’ security. If we take regional crises, for example in the Middle East, what will be the result if that crisis is not resolved? The rise in terrorism. It is extremely dangerous for everyone. For America, for Russia, for Europe and for other regions of the world. The unresolved nature of these issues is the cause, while terrorism is a direct consequence of what is happening there."

Additionally, Putin pointed out that he hopes for a constructive meeting.

"I proceed from the fact that President Biden is a very experienced politician. He has been in politics for almost his whole life. He is well-versed in most of the issues I have listed, as he has personally participated, at different times and serving in different positions, in working through similar issues," Putin said. "Therefore, I hope that our meeting will be constructive.".