Putin confident Russian-Indian relations will continue to develop

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that Russian-Indian relations will continue their progressive development.

"I have no doubt that the Russian-Indian relationship will continue to develop progressively for the benefit of India and the Russian Federation," he said on Friday at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies, organized by TASS.

According to Putin, the relations between Russia and India are "truly strategic."

"We highly appreciate this level of the relationship with our Indian friends," the president added.

Putin pointed out that the two countries have a wide range of areas for cooperation.

"This includes the economy, what is more, with energy, high technology and agribusiness. India is the only partner with whom we agree to jointly develop and produce cutting-edge weapon systems, including missilery, on Indian soil," the Russian president added.