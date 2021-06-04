Putin says hopes for steps towards resolution of major problems after talks with Biden

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he hopes his upcoming meeting with US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva on June 16 will create conditions for subsequent steps towards improvement of the bilateral relations and resolution of global problems.

"I hope conditions will be created to make subsequent steps towards normalizing the Russian-US relations and resolving the problems our countries are faced with. And not only our countries, but the entire world community. I mean problems of strategic stability, the environmental agenda, regional conflicts we all want to be settled," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The president recalled his previous meeting with Biden in 2011 when the latter was US Vice President. "But the matter is not in this meeting alone. The matter is that President Biden is a very experienced man, he has been in politics for his entire life. And I hope very much that his experience would be a positive factor for the results of our meeting," Putin stressed.