Countries unlikely to come up with single definition of election meddling - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it unlikely that states will agree on a single definition of what constitutes an election meddling.

He made this remark during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, answering a question whether it is possible to "come up with universal game rules" and decide what constitutes election meddling and what does not.

"In theory - yes, in practice - unlikely," Putin said.

Washington repeatedly accused Moscow of meddling in its internal affairs, including presidential elections, and imposed sanctions against Russian citizens and companies. Moscow repeatedly underscored that such allegation are groundless and absurd.