Russia pays attention to events in US, but never "meddles in them" - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian government pays attention to political events in the United States, but never interferes in them. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Naturally, we pay attention to what is happening there. However, we never interfere, nor meddle in them," he emphasized.

Putin pointed out that there is always speculation about "elections, political processes in Russia as well as in some other countries."

"Nevertheless, the election was held in the United States. Nearly half of the US voters believe that the election was unfair," the Russian president said explaining that the polls conducted in the US showed that.

"We did not come up with this, you know. What do we have to invent here, what should we be accused of?" Putin asked rhetorically.

He recalled how the protesters stormed the US Congress in January.

"Is it good or bad? Maybe, not a good thing. But they were not just looters and pogrom makers. The people came with political demands," the Russian president said.

Putin emphasized that during those events about 450 people had been detained and all of them were under criminal prosecution.

"Seventy people were detained immediately. Of those, 31 are still under arrest. Based on what? Has anybody informed us about that? No," the Russian president said.

Nevertheless, he went on to say, "politics is in question," as many of the detainees were slapped with "very harsh charges related almost to an attempted coup."

"Why is that?" Putin wondered.