Putin says gives no assessment of January riots at US Congress

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had never given any assessments of the January 2020 riots at the US Congress but pointed to their negative impacts.

"I said right at the beginning that I did not think it right. I don’t give any assessments to the very fact of it. I am saying about that followed," he told a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Moderator of the session Stanislav Natanzon noted that assessments of the riots at the US Congress could be a pretext for blocking the kremlin.ru website or social networks.

"I do not care a button if someone blocks me anywhere. What is important for me is the confidence of the Russian people in the capacity I am in," Putin stressed.