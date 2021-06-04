Sanctions curtail global economy — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. International sanctions curtail the global economy, hindering its development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In general, sanctions are a harmful thing for the world economy. They curtail the global economy instead of helping develop it," he said.

Answering a question about the risks for the transit of Russian gas, Putin said that such projects are being carried out not only in the interests of Russia but also of the country's partners in Europe.

"When we are talking about such resource as gas in terms of the global economy, let's not forget: after all, this is the most optimal, most in-demand product for a fairly long period of transition to green energy. It will remain on the market for the longest time out of hydrocarbons because it is the most environmentally friendly," Putin added.