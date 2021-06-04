Putin-Biden summit talks in Geneva have no strict time limits, says Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4./TASS/. Talks between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, will last as long as the leaders will deem it necessary. The duration of the summit has no strict limits, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

There is no need for this, Peskov explained, since this is a bilateral meeting, and not talks "on the sidelines of some international event". "That is why it will continue as long as the heads of state will deem it necessary," he said.

According to the Russian presidential press service, Putin and Biden will discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state since Biden entered the Oval Office.