Putin gradually returning to in-person meetings and activities, says Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is returning to his previous work schedule holding in-person meetings and activities, but this is happening gradually because of the pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"He [Putin] has already returned to the offline mode, but not fully," Peskov specified when answering a question on the issue.

He explained that the president was "returning to the previous mode," as planned. The Kremlin spokesman noted though that the pandemic was still ongoing. "We are observing certain restrictions all the same, so the president is doing that gradually too," he concluded.

Peskov earlier said that Putin would gradually step up his public activity. Despite his high antibody levels, the president will comply with safety precautions.

On May 10, Putin said that he had good COVID-19 antibody levels after vaccination. The Russian head of state received the first vaccine dose on March 23, and the second one on April 14. Neither Putin nor his representatives have revealed what jab he was inoculated with, explaining that all domestic vaccines were effective and safe.