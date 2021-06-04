Foreign agent law protects Russia’s interests, says Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the nation's foreign agent law is justified since it protects Russia’s interests when the rules of diplomacy are violated on the world stage.

"Nowadays, at a time, when even attempts to use the rules of diplomacy as a cover have stopped in many respects, when we’re talking about foreign meddling in the affairs of another state, so, of course, the methods to protect [one’s] national interests are justified," Peskov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Peskov stressed that the Russian law under which media with foreign funding may be recognized as foreign agents, is aimed "at shielding national interests". However, this document is not a copycat of similar laws in other countries, it is patterned on the said principle, he clarified. "This principle is absolutely right under the current conditions, and there is no need to complicate things here," Peskov stressed.

The spokesman emphasized that the law on foreign agents is not aimed at closing this or that media outlet. "The aim of the law is to identify a foreign agent, and this is standard practice in very many countries of the world," he pointed out.

"In the present-day world, information rules the world, rules everybody. And this information is prepared by the media, by the journalists who are paid from abroad, the country must identify them so that the consumers of information in the country understand that this comes from abroad, since unfriendly flows may be going from there along with friendly ones," he explained.

"As for the rest, the law on the media is in effect, which gives foreign media outlets the right and access to everything along with the Russian journalists," Peskov added.