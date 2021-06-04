Kremlin slams users’ accounts hacking at ruling party’s primaries as provocation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The hacking of personal data of state services portal’s users during the United Russia party’s primaries could be a provocation or abuse, and this incident should be investigated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"There is no doubt that the [portal] and the state services will deal with this," Peskov said, noting that "indeed it should be understood who was behind this, how they did this and for what purpose". According to Peskov, this could be "both abuse or provocation". Nothing can be ruled out here, he noted.

On May 14, the United Russia party announced it had thwarted the attempts of illegal use of accounts for registering voters for the primaries on selecting the party’s candidates for the September polls to the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

The deputy secretary of the general council of the United Russia party, Sergey Perminov, explained that users of the state services’ portal, where verification was conducted for registered voters at the primaries, received SMS messages that their accounts were illegally used and restored access to them. He stressed that it was up to competent authorities to evaluate this provocation.

About the elections

This year, the United Russia party carried out primaries online on May 24-30. The primaries were held online in 43 Russian regions, while another 42 had a mixed form of voting and primaries were held offline on May 30.

More than 5,500 candidates took part in the preliminary voting for the State Duma elections. The list of candidates for the polls will be approved at the party’s session due on June 19.

The elections to the Russian State Duma will be held on September 19 simultaneously with regional and municipal polls.