Foreign agent law is not aimed at closing media outlets — Peskov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The law stipulating that foreign-funded mass media may be recognized as foreign agents is not aimed at closing down such resources. It is necessary for the identification of such agents. This is standard practice in many countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

About the decision made by the online resource VTimes to terminate operation after being listed as a foreign agent the Kremlin official remarked: "Closing down mass media is not the aim that we pursue". He stressed that the law’s task was "to identify a foreign agent."

Peskov stressed that many countries around the world resorted to similar practice. He recalled that the status of foreign agents was not a ban on mass media operation.

The Kremlin spokesman believes that the emergence and disappearance of various mass media is a routine process. Some manage to become economically effective while others fail.

"Of course, it is always regrettable when teams of journalists have to stop working, but, on the other hand, we have no doubt that talented journalists will find [new employers]," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, the online resource VTimes said it was terminating its activity as of June 12. On May 14, Russia’s Justice Ministry listed VTimes as a foreign mass media acting in the capacity of a foreign agent.