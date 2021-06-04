Russian-US summit to have no fixed agenda — Peskov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The forthcoming Russian-US summit meeting will have no fixed agenda. Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will discuss the issues they prefer to raise, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"There will be no fixed agenda. In any case, much time will be devoted to issues that the heads of state prefer to touch upon," he said.

The Kremlin official said Putin and Biden would be able to meet in private and then with other delegates taking part.

"We proceed from the assumption that there will be a tet-a-tet meeting and then talks with the closest aides present," Peskov said. "In what proportion? It is still being coordinated."

Peskov said that the question of a joint statement remained undecided.

"No decision has been made, but we will certainly ask our president to speak in front of our media pool," he said, adding that the Swiss side "is creating the press center quite hospitably."

Peskov promised that an opportunity to go to Geneva and work at the summit would be ensured, and the Kremlin would arrange for the president’s contact with the media afterwards.

The Kremlin official added that the Russian side assumed the journalists in the Kremlin pool would be able to talk to Putin without any quarantine restrictions, "provided some distancing is observed."

"There will be such an opportunity. We hope. At least we are moving in this direction and making preparations," he concluded.