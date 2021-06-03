Russia protests incident involving Japanese fishing boat off coast of Sakhalin Island

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. An incident involving a Japanese fishing boat, which occurred off the coast of Sakhalin Island, has been protested to the Japanese embassy in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The May 28 incident involving the Japanese fishing boat Eihomaru-172 was strongly protested to the Japanese embassy in Russia on June 3," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the boat was detected by Russian border guards in Russia’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of Sakhalin Island, ignored border guards’ requests and tried to flee. The vessel made dangerous maneuvers, attempting to collide with a patrol boat and endangering the lives and health of its crewmembers.

"It was made clear to the Japanese side that Russian board guards had acted strictly in accordance with Russian and international laws," the statement said.

The ministry added that the Japanese vessel had been taken to the port of Korsakov for further proceedings.