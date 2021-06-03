Decision to withdraw dollar from NWF caused by threat of US sanctions — Belousov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The decision to withdraw the dollar from the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) was caused by the threat of sanctions from the American leadership, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov told reporters on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"This is a completely sensible decision. This is due, among other things, to the threat of sanctions that we received and perceived from the American leadership," Belousov said.

When asked how this decision will affect the ruble, Belousov replied: "Honestly? Not at all".