Peskov says Zyuganov’s remarks about election manipulations are insulting

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov’s remarks about election manipulations involving the Russian presidential staff are insulting and too serious to remain without proof, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday about Zyuganov’s claims in the social network Twitter.

"From our point of view such accusations are insulting. We categorically disagree with this. Such charges are too serious to remain without any proof," Peskov said.

He stressed that Zyuganov maintained permanent contact with the Kremlin on all issues of preparing for and holding the elections.

"As far as contacts between the presidential staff and Zyuganov are concerned, yes, they are in abundance," Peskov stressed.

On Wednesday, Zyuganov tweeted a post ahead of the voting day due in the autumn of 2021. He said that in the presidential staff there were some "spin doctors" who wished to "manipulate with and fool the people."

The State Duma elections are due on September 19. Regional and municipal elections will be held simultaneously. On the 2021 election day, there will be direct elections of the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three territories the top administrative officials will be elected by local legislatures) and 39 regional parliaments.