BBC backed out of SPIEF’s foreign agent media discussion, diplomat reveals

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. BBC reporters have refused to take part in a business breakfast dubbed ‘Foreign Media Agents in Russia’ held within the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday during the event.

According to her, at first, the BBC asked to include their reporter in the list of participants of the meeting, however, on Wednesday, "another reporter" of the BBC called her to find out who was the journalist who wished to participate.

"I named the person [who planned to participate]. It wasn’t their personal initiative, it was on the level of [the BBC’s] leadership. After half an hour, the BBC called us, and the person who initially wanted to attend told us: "You know, my knowledge of Russian is poor, and I was unable to understand the format of the event, so I am forced to withdraw my consent to attend this breakfast," Zakharova said.

"We demonstrate full openness, and utter respect. It’s true, I’m not just saying this. We are doing everything we can to guarantee access to information, information exchange, and the participation of foreign reporters. As for what’s going on over there, it’s very interesting. Just don’t claim later that someone wasn’t allowed in," the diplomat emphasized.