Diplomat says VTimes’ sponsors should be asked why they refuse to bankroll publication

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has urged those with questions to ask the sponsors of the VTimes online publication added to the register of foreign media agents about the reasons for their refusal to finance the oultet.

"I am unaware of this situation, I do not know the VTimes, or what their situation was like before. You said that they had financial problems," Zakharova said at a business breakfast on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "Because of what? Have their sponsors left? So, ask the sponsors why they do not want to finance this media outlet. Maybe they are embarrassed by the fact that this media outlet has slightly different revenue sources, which they will now have to present to the whole world? Maybe the sponsors do not want to be associated with these revenue sources?"

Zakharova stressed that "no one closed" the VTimes. "It was not a question of the state somehow restricting the activities of the media," she clarified.

The VTimes online edition earlier announced the termination of its activities from June 12. On May 14, Russia’s Ministry of Justice added the VTimes to its register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent.