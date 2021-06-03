‘Stopping the attacker from attacking’: Diplomat spells out need for foreign agent law

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia formulated its foreign agent media law not based on the principle of "an eye for an eye," it was done as a preventive measure with the aim of protecting the interests of the Russian media against the aggressive actions of foreign governments, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday during a business breakfast on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

During the discussion of the Russian foreign agent law as a response measure to US actions, Zaur Sheozh, chief of Al-Jazeera’s Moscow Bureau, noted that he understands the position of the Russian government, however, he recommended that Moscow "choose another path and perhaps show another example". "If we all follow the "an eye for an eye" principle, we will all go blind soon," he stated.

In response, the spokeswoman pointed out that Sheozh, who was speaking Russian, has a good grasp of the language, however, he might not have a full understanding of what "an eye for an eye" means, noting that in this context, the phrase has a different meaning. "The ideology of this phrase is to stop the attacker from attacking, so that he understands that he will get hit in return. If there were no response measures, they would go on attacking incessantly. And there would be more of those ending up blind. It’s just that some would see, and some would be blind. We don’t like such a situation," the diplomat stressed. "We are in favor of equal treatment for everyone, however, we understand that we need response measures to protect our own."

The law on foreign agent media outlets was approved in 2017, and in 2019, this legislation was expanded to include individuals. Publications of foreign media considered foreign agents in Russia must be specially marked. The goal of this requirement is to inform the Russian reader that such publications pursue the interests of other states.