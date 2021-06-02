Diplomat calls for assessing cybersecurity issues in work on ‘security equation’ with US

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Efforts to hammer out a new Russia-US "security equation" should particularly include the evaluation of cybersecurity threats and the situation in outer space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Lenta.ru news outlet.

According to him, future strategic stability accords should be based on a new security equation that would take into account all the factors that influence this field, including strategic defensive and strategic offensive weapons and their interrelationship, as well as strategic defence weapons in a non-nuclear configuration, that is, the systems that make it possible to achieve strategic goals, striking targets in other countries without using nuclear warheads.

"Besides, a number of other factors should also be taken into account when working on the new ‘security equation’. They include the situation in outer space, where the risk of an arms race is on the rise. Russia, together with China and other countries, strongly opposes this trend. We will continue to step up this work. In addition, there are problems related to security in the field of information and telecommunication technologies, and in the field of cybersecurity," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

Ryabkov was regretful that Moscow and Washington had not yet been able to launch dialogue on strategic stability issues under the new US administration. "We held this kind of dialogue under the Trump administration. However, it did not result in agreements due to the unrealistic conditions that Washington had put forward," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

He also stressed that Russia appreciated the US administration’s quick and effective move to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.