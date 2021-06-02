Russia, US hold contacts on summit preparations every day

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and the United States hold contacts on preparing a meeting between the two countries’ presidents every day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"They are constantly underway, every day on various aspects. They will take place tomorrow, they will also be until the end of this week," Ryabkov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. This will be the first face-to-face summit between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office. It will also be the first Russian-US summit since July 2018, when Putin met with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders will discuss Russian-US relations and the prospects for further fostering them, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and ironing out regional conflicts. On May 30, Biden stated that he planned to discuss the topic of human rights violations at the summit.