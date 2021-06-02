US bent on not rejoining Open Skies Treaty, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The United States has made it clear to Moscow that it is not going to rejoin the Treaty on Open Skies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"On the 27th [of May], the Americans left no doubt whatsoever that they had made a final decision against rejoining the Open Skies Treaty," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

The Federation Council (the upper house of Russia’s parliament) approved a law on Wednesday on denouncing the Open Skies Treaty. The Russian senators voted unanimously (152 votes) in favor of the accord’s denunciation. On May 19, the law was passed by the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament).

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on January 15 that Moscow had launched internal state procedures for exiting the Treaty on Open Skies. The Russian diplomatic agency attributed the move to the absence of progress in removing obstacles for the Treaty’s continuation under new conditions after the US abandoned the deal in November 2020. The US Department of State stated in April that Washington had not decided yet on rejoining the Open Skies Treaty.

On May 27, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman informed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov of Washington’s decision not to reenter the Treaty on Open Skies.