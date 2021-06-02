Putin-Biden summit may boost Russian-US cybersecurity cooperation, diplomat says

He noted that recently, the Russian and US delegations in New York had developed a common stance on the work in this sphere, reminding that there is a cooperation program proposed by Putin. "We expect that Washington will gradually come to understand that we need to work together to find a solution, instead of imposing some false understanding about what Russia or people with certain ties to Russia are doing. This is an imperative, that is, there is no alternative to it," Ryabkov said. "I hope that they will reach this understanding. I hope that the summit will give an impetus in this direction."

Earlier, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the much-awaited summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office. It will also be the first Russian-US summit since July 2018, when Putin met with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland.

According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. On May 30, Biden stated that he plans to discuss the topic of human rights during the summit.