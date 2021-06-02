Putin salutes Italian leader on national holiday, emphasizes long-standing bilateral ties

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Republic Day, highlighting the centuries-long ties between Russia and Italy and emphasizing the importance of cultivating them even further. Putin’s message was published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Russia and Italy have a centuries-long history of relations and numerous common ground points based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect," the message reads.

"I am confident that the further development of a meaningful dialogue and partnership-based cooperation on pressing bilateral and global issues would be in the interests of our nations and for Europe in its entirety," the Russian leader pointed out.

Republic Day is an Italian national holiday commemorating its nationwide referendum held on June 2, 1946, where 55% of the country’s citizens rejected the monarchy and voted for a republican form of government.