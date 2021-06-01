Kremlin specifies human rights as domestic issue not topping Putin-Lukashenko meetings

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Issues related to human rights and freedom of speech which tend to be domestic matters, are not topping the agenda of the meetings between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"These issues aren’t on the agenda. The fact is, of course, that a great deal of time is spent by the presidents on substantive issues related to integration and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields," he pointed out.

He specified that issues related to human rights and freedom of speech "don’t top the agenda." Peskov also emphasized that "this topic is rather a matter for the domestic affairs of each country."

"Even though we are members of the Union State, none of the presidents believes that its appropriate to interfere in each other’s domestic affairs based on the principle of mutual respect," the Kremlin spokesman clarified.