Russian diplomat urges NATO chief to push Kiev on Minsk deal

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has advised NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remind Ukraine that it is obliged to comply with the Minsk deal.

"It may sound pretty much like a parental reprimand ‘Quit loafing around and get down to doing your homework!’ It’s a shame that Stoltenberg did not say a peep about the Minsk Accords and Kiev’s obligation to honor them. This is a homework assignment that’s been long overdue, in addition to correcting the mistakes," Zakharova said on her Telegram-channel on Tuesday about Stoltenberg’s latest statement that NATO would not invite Georgia and Ukraine to its summit in Brussels on June 14.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zakharova opened her own channel on the cloud-based Telegram instant messaging platform. It was her first post uploaded on that site.