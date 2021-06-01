Russian diplomat notes some EU states seek cooperation, others demolition of ties

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Members of the European Union are divided into two categories: those who will stop at nothing to destroy relations with Russia and those who understand that there are common threats and problems which should be jointly tackled, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"On one hand, there are forces that are doing everything possible and even impossible in order to shut the door on our relations, and there are forces that understand that we live in a shared European space, that we face the same challenges and threats, and we can only confront them together and it is also more beneficial to foster interaction mutually," she emphasized.

The diplomat pointed out that after the February visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to Moscow, in spite of the successful talks, Western media outlets began to churn out and circulate articles that he was allegedly humiliated, that "it was a slap to the entire European Union, that Russia allegedly did everything in its power to derail these negotiations." "Then, a conclusion was drawn: one cannot interact anymore with Russia. Never set foot in Moscow! Over the past couple of months there have been quite a few talks with our EU colleagues, and these were just the face-to-face talks. During this time there have been phone conversations, diplomatic contacts, contacts along various lines with the European Union directly," the spokeswoman pointed out.

According to her, this indicates that within the European Union itself, there is a struggle between one group of forces that are bluntly against interaction with Russia and another group of forces that realize the objective necessity of working with Moscow. "The fight is in progress," the diplomat concluded.