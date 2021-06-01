Russia values continuity in relations with Mongolia, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow values the traditionally friendly relations with Ulaanbaatar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the start of the talks with his Mongolian colleague Battsetseg Batmunkh.

"I know that this is your first foreign trip since your appointment. We consider this fact as a confirmation of continuity in our friendly, historic ties that we value very much," Lavrov said.

"Our relations are based on rich historic traditions, including the joint fight against Nazism during the Second World War. Of course, they also cover the spheres of trade, economy, culture, humanitarian and educational ties, as well as international cooperation today. I expect that we will be able to discuss all these matters in detail with you and your delegation," the Russian top diplomat added.