Russia wants normal relations with EU but without ultimatums, or preconditions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready for normalizing relations with the European Union, but without ultimatums and unilateral preconditions like those put forward regarding the Minsk Agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We are ready to restore normal relations based only on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and a balance of interests. Without any ultimatums or unilateral preconditions like those we are constantly being faced with regarding the necessity for Russia to fulfill the Minsk Agreements. It’s absurd, and everybody understands that," he noted.

Still, although everyone understands the absurdity of this situation, the EU sticks to the principle of consensus and solidarity that works within its framework, Lavrov continued.

"By exploiting this principle, the aggressive Russophobic minority forces everyone else to stick to this absurd situation every time this issue is discussed in the European Council," the top diplomat said.

"We want normal, mutually beneficial relations. We want the trade volume to return to the 2013 level and exceed it. It is currently half as big as it was in 2013. And it was not the pandemic that played the decisive role here. We hope that the ideological-based agenda towards Russia in the EU will transform into a reasonable one," Lavrov underscored.