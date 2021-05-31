Lavrov, Portuguese top diplomat discuss prospects for bilateral year of culture

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva have discussed the prospects for a Russian-Portuguese Year of Culture.

"We discussed the prospects for organizing a Russian-Portuguese Year of Culture, which could be dedicated to culture, education, and youth exchanges," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with the Portuguese top diplomat.

The Russian foreign minister was hopeful that "the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions" would make it possible for Moscow to host in-person activities devoted to the Portuguese chairmanship of the Council of the European Union.

"Concerts are expected to take place in Moscow in accordance with the cultural program related to Portugal’s EU Presidency," Lavrov noted.